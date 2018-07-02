JaVale McGee decides to join forces with LeBron James and the Lakers

Everyone assumed the Los Angeles Lakers would get LeBron James some help, but few expected this. It looks like center JaVale McGee will join James in Los Angeles. McGee reportedly agreed to a deal Sunday, just hours after James made his decision, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

McGee will join the Lakers on a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum.

Free agent center JaVale McGee and Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement on a deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018





The 30-year-old averaged 4.8 points in a part-time role with the Golden State Warriors last season.

LeBron James and JaVale McGee have a history

It’s an interesting signing, especially considering James and McGee have a bit of history. According to McGee, James has had him blocked on Instagram for years.

.@KingJames might wanna unblock JaVale on Instagram pic.twitter.com/2BCPXRmnlr — Jackie Bamberger (@jackie_bam) July 2, 2018





LeBron James will play with JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson next year

Getting McGee also came as a surprise since the Lakers reportedly will sign Lance Stephenson as well. James and Stephenson have had their fair share of not-so-friendly exchanges over the years.

There have been some nasty fouls between the two, and everyone remembers Stephenson blowing in James’ ear.

What are the Lakers doing by signing McGee and Stephenson to play with LeBron?

Everyone said the Lakers needed to be active in free agency in order to assemble a team capable of winning a championship. While the team is signing players, it’s fair to wonder why the Lakers would sign two players who have a rocky history with James immediately after he agreed to sign with them.

Perhaps it shows how much James wants to win with his new team. Maybe he’s willing to put his rivalries in the past so he can succeed in the future.

If not, the Lakers will be entertaining in a much different way next season.

