Jason Witten responds to former Cowboys teammate Dez Bryant: 'I believe it’s time for change'

On Sunday, former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant called out three men by name, saying someone should have brought them to the protests in Austin that focused on the Black Lives Matter movement.

He mentioned Jerry and Stephen Jones, the braintrust of the Cowboys. And former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

Somebody should have brought Jerry jones Stephen jones and Jason witten to this protest down in Austin......this is not a policy change this is a heart change and yea I said it — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 7, 2020

That was curious considering Bryant didn’t mention any other former teammate or player. When asked how he could read the hearts of those he called out, Bryant said it was based on “personal experiences.”

Witten replied on Monday.

Jason Witten: ‘Let’s unite’

Witten, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, said he tried to call Bryant. He explained his beliefs in a tweet.

Dez - When I saw your tweet, I tried to call you. I don’t know what you’re feeling, but I do know what I stand for and believe in.



I believe it’s time for change.

I believe we must all listen.

I believe together is the way.



Let’s unite and impact change together. Much Love. https://t.co/pzB0bUa9AJ — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) June 8, 2020

Bryant seemed to appreciate the sentiment.

Perhaps we’ll hear more about what caused Bryant to single out Witten among his former teammates. But whatever issue there was seems to have been resolved for the moment.

Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant, from left, head coach Jason Garrett and Jason Witten (82) stand during the playing of the national anthem. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

