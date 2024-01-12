Jason Kelce makes 6th All-Pro 1st team, 3 other Eagles named to 2nd team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermonti Dawson and Jim Ringo have some company.

Those four Hall of Famers are the only centers who were named 1st-team All-Pro six times during the first 83 years the Associated Press picked an All-Pro team.

Jason Kelce joined them Friday and added to his already jammed Hall of Fame resume when he was named to his sixth All-Pro first team.

Kelce joins all-timers Chuck Bednarik and Reggie White as the third six-time All-Pro in Eagles history.

A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott were named to the second team.

Kelce, already named to his seventh Pro Bowl team, is the 50th player in NFL history selected to seven Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams. Each one who’s eligible is already in the Hall of Fame with the exception of Jim Tyrer, who’s been kept out for non-football reasons.

The only other player in NFL history selected to the AP All-Pro first team six times after turning 30 is Colts defensive end Gino Marchetti from 1957 through 1964. Neither was an all-pro in his 20s.

Kelce is the second 6th-round pick to make six All-Pro first teams. Jack Christiansen, a free safety who played for the Lions in the 1950s, also made six.

The Eagles drafted Kelce in 2011 and he became an immediate starter but didn’t make his first Pro Bowl until 2014 and didn’t make his first All-Pro team until 2017.

He’s the first player in NFL history to make six All-Pro first teams without making any in his first six seasons.

At 36, Kelce is the 2nd-oldest 1st-team All-Pro in Eagles history. Another center, Vic Lindskog, was 37 when he made his only All-Pro team in 1951, his final NFL season.

Kelce is only the second center named to six All-Pro first teams in the last 50 years. Dawson made six from 1993 through 1998.

Kelce has started a franchise-record 156 consecutive games going back to the 2014 season and has played in 193 games in an Eagles uniform, 2nd-most in franchise history behind Brandon Graham.

Kelce has not said whether he plans to play next year. If he does, he’d join Bednarik and Graham as the third Eagle to play 14 seasons.

The Eagles have had 19 All-Pro offensive line selections in their history, and 10 – more than half – have been under Jeff Stoutland: Jason Peters and Evan Mathis in 2013, Johnson twice and Kelce six times.

Sixteen of the Eagles’ last 17 All-Pro 1st-teamers have been on offense. The lone exception is Fletcher Cox, who made it in 2018.

Kelce previously made All-Pro in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. The only other active center to make 1st-team All-Pro is Corey Linsley of the Chargers, who made it in 2020 while with the Packers.

This is the second year in a row Brown has been selected 2nd-team All-Pro. He’s the first Eagles wide receiver to make an All-Pro team in consecutive seasons since Harold Carmichael was named to the second team in 1979 and 1980. The 1st-team receivers were Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb.

This is Johnson’s fourth All-Pro selection. He also made the first team in 2017 and 2022 and second team in 2021. The 1st-team right tackle this year was Penei Sewell of the Lions.

Elliott, who set a franchise record by making 93.8 percent of his field goal attempts – including seven of eight from 50 yards and out – is a first-time All-Pro. He’s the Eagles’ first All-Pro kicker since David Akers in 2010. Akers made 1st-team All-Pro in 2001 and 2nd-team in 2002, 2004, 2009 and 2010. He also made 1st-team with the 49ers in 2011. The 1st-team kicker was Brandon Aubrey.

The All-Pro teams are selected by a panel of 50 media members from around the country.

