Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring in a pool of chili — and it's still missing

Jason Kelce worked hard to get a Super Bowl ring. And, now, it’s gone.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center won Super Bowl 52 in 2018 as part of the franchise’s lone Super Bowl title, but now says his ring went missing — in a pool of chili, a feat that may be more mind-boggling than when he went shirtless at an NFL game.

On the April 17 episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce revealed the ring disappeared when he and his brother were at the Lombaby Games, which featured a series of offbeat competitions and were held last week at their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati.

In this particular event, contestants had to find Jason Kelce’s real Super Bowl ring in a pool of chili filled with socks, spaghetti and cheese, as well as other fake rings.

“I don’t even know if Travis still knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event. They could not find it,” he said.

Jason Kelce (Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

People looked in the pool of chili the next day for the sock with his ring in it, to no avail.

“We have still yet to find it,” he said. “All of this stuff has been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati tri-state area. I didn’t think that would happen.”

Jason Kelce says a metal detector was also brought in and he thinks he can have another ring made. Still, he does have a theory about what happened.

“The only thing I can think of is, at some point, the sock got kicked out of the three-way and it made its way out of the pool and that it was thrown away in some shape or form,” he said.

“But, yes, the Super Bowl ring is officially gone. We’ve already put the insurance claim in, which I think the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they’re going to cover that.”

Travis Kelce, who has three Super Bowl titles of his own, had little sympathy for his brother, whom he called an “imbecile.”

“This is so ridiculous. Kids, if you’re watching at home, do not do what Jason’s doing. Don’t do this,” he said.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com