Jason Kelce’s Former Eagles Teammate Says He’s Been at Team Building ‘Almost Every Day’ Since Retiring

The former NFL player, 36, retired from the game back in March

Lisa Lake/Getty; G Fiume/Getty Jason Kelce and Jake Elliott

Jason Kelce is still showing up for his former team after retiring two months ago.

The ex-Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, has been visiting the team’s building “almost every day” since his retirement back in March, his former teammate Jake Elliott shared in a new interview on Friday, May 10.

Speaking on the NFL network’s show Total Access, Elliott, 29, revealed that Kelce and Fletcher Cox, who also retired from the Eagles in March, have made regular appearances in support of the players.

“You see little little hints of them throughout the locker room now,” Elliott said. “They've made a huge impact that's gonna last a long time and those guys aren't gonna be far. I know Kelce’s been in the building almost every day already, so they're always gonna be a big part of our organization.”

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Kelce has visited the Philadelphia Eagles' building "every day" since retiring

Discussing the pair’s impact on the team since their departures, the Eagles placekicker also said: “I mean it's always going to be impossible to replace guys like Kelce and Fletch, so we're definitely sad to see them go.”

Elliott also spoke of Kelce and Cox, 33, and the “breadcrumbs they’ve left behind” in terms of wisdom and “the leadership roles that they've passed onto other guys.”

When asked if he knew whether Jason would ever reconsider his retirement, Elliott responded, “That's not my deal — you can talk to Jason about that!”

Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons playing with the Eagles during an emotional press conference on March 4. The same month, he revealed on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he was still going to the Eagles training facility to "get a couple of weight-lifting sessions in.”



Kevin Sabitus/Getty Jason announced his retirement from the NFL on March 4

The former NFL star has kept busy working on other gigs since leaving the NFL as he’s continued his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, with his brother Travis Kelce. Kelce also has a new job working for ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in April.



Kelce has also made time for supporting good causes as he was seen earlier this week participating in the Vincera Children’s Classic golf tournament.

The former NFL star was pictured with young fans at the third annual charity event, held at the Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne, Pa., in photos posted on the children’s non-profit organization Team IMPACT’s Instagram.

The team wrote in the caption of the event, “More than 150 golfers, Team IMPACT program participants, and supporters — including Philadelphia’s favorite Eagle, Jason Kelce — gathered to golf, eat, drink, and hear how the Vincera Foundation continues to support Team IMPACT’s life-changing work across the city of Philadelphia and beyond.”

