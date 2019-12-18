Jason Garrett says Dak Prescott has injury in throwing shoulder: 'It's hard to function'

The Dallas Cowboys’ season is essentially on the line on Sunday as they face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. If Dallas wins, it clinches the NFC East.

But the Cowboys will be heading to Philadelphia with myriad injuries.

Dak Prescott injured his throwing shoulder

Quarterback Dak Prescott recently had an MRI on his right (throwing) shoulder, head coach Jason Garrett told media on Wednesday.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder against the Rams. (AP/Ron Jenkins)

“Everything seems to be OK,” Garrett said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “He just banged it up and it’s hard for him to function right now, so we don’t anticipate him throwing much in practice today.”

Garrett said Prescott was injured in the first half of the Cowboys’ win over the Los Angeles Rams. It was this play:

Here is where Cowboys QB Dak Prescott injures his throwing shoulder. Rams LB Clay Matthews lands on him at conclusion of scramble. Prescott stands up. Keeps going. He’ll be limited in practice this week. Expected to play Sunday vs. Eagles. https://t.co/ZwyTUQkf9M pic.twitter.com/XXAyd0Pu0Q — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 18, 2019

Prescott also has an injury to the index finger on his throwing hand.

Now in his fourth season, Prescott has started every game since Week 1 of his rookie season for Dallas, 62 games and counting. Media who cover the team don’t believe he’s even been limited in practice before this week.

Tyron Smith has eye issue

If Prescott plays as expected, he’ll need good protection — but that may not be a given either.

Garrett also said that left tackle Tyron Smith is dealing with an issue to his right eye that has it closed shut. The team is unsure what’s going on to cause the problem, and he wasn’t expected to practice Wednesday.

Dallas signed linebacker Malcolm Smith on Tuesday because of injuries to that position group: Luke Gifford broke an arm against the Rams, and Joe Thomas (knee), Sean Lee (pectoral, thigh) and Leighton Vander Esch (neck) are also hurt.

