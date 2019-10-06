Very angry Jason Garrett throws challenge flag so hard that ref penalizes him





Jason Garrett is fed up, everybody.

The usually reserved Dallas Cowboys head coach was livid in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers when a 25-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper by the sideline was ruled incomplete. The Cowboys were down 31-10 at the time and desperately needed the spark that catch would have provided.

During the play, it looked like Cooper hauled in the ball with his left foot inbounds while dragging his right toe. It was a great play, and Garrett responded to the call on the field by berating the official as he slammed his challenge flag to the ground.

The referee didn’t take kindly to that, hitting Garrett with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Garrett’s challenge ended up succeeding, giving Dallas the ball at their own 42-yard line but facing a first-and-25.

The Cowboys overcame that obstacle, driving down the field and scoring on an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown. That pulled the score to 31-17, but the Cowboys eventually fell 34-24, lowering their record to 3-2.

