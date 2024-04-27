Jason Fitz on David Tepper: ‘He has become an embarrassment to his franchise'
Yahoo Sports’ Draft Live Crew discusses the Carolina Panthers owner’s latest transgression when he recently stopped by a Charlotte bar that criticized his draft strategy.
“Please Let The Coach & GM Pick This Year" read a sign out front.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the absolute mess of a season from the Houston Astros thus far and where the team has gone wrong, as well as give their good, bad and Uggla from this week & preview this weekend in baseball.
The Royals' reliever was diagnosed with melanoma during spring training.
There's a long way to go, but Scottie Scheffler has a chance to do what Nicklaus, Palmer and Woods never did.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and former NFL running back Damien Harris to give their initial thoughts and takeaways from a wild first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio dive into a few standout selections, including plenty of time analyzing what the Atlanta Falcons could possibly be thinking by taking Michael Penix Jr, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye and their respective fits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, why Tennessee Titans fans should be ecstatic about the J.C. Latham pick, Xavier Worthy's instant impact potential with the Kansas City Chiefs and why the Las Vegas Raiders took a tight end in the first round two years in a row.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde react the best, worst, and most surprising picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
