Jarrett Guarantano by the numbers at DC

DC (1-1) defeated Houston (0-2), 23-18, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. during Week 2 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol and Houston quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed 3-of-8 passing attempts for 23 passing yards. He left the game during the second quarter with a back contusion and was replaced by Reid Sinnett.

Guarantano played quarterback at Tennessee from 2016-20. He appeared in 41 games for the Vols, totaling 6,174 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Guarantano transferred to Washington State in 2021. He was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Houston will next play on Sunday at Michigan. Kickoff between the Roughnecks and Panthers is slated for noon EDT and will be televised by ABC.

READ: Former Vols on 2024 UFL rosters

Joseph Buvid-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire