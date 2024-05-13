Jarrett Guarantano by the numbers against San Antonio

San Antonio (5-2) defeated Houston (1-6), 15-12, at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas during Week 7 of the inaugural UFL season.

Former Vol and Houston quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed 11-of-18 passing attempts for 121 yards. He also recorded 14 yards on three rushing attempts.

Guarantano played quarterback at Tennessee from 2016-20. He appeared in 41 games for the Vols, totaling 6,174 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Guarantano transferred to Washington State in 2021. He was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Houston will next play on Saturday at Birmingham. Kickoff between the Roughnecks and Stallions is slated for 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.

Joseph Buvid-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire