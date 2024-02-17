Jared McCain's 35 too much for Florida State men's basketball in loss to No. 9 Duke

Jared McCain was the problem for Florida State men's basketball (13-12, 7-7).

And the solution for Duke.

The freshman guard scored a career-high 35 points, scoring nearly half of No. 9 Duke's (20-5, 11-3) total, handing FSU a third straight loss, 76-67, Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center before a crowd of 11,500.

McCain shot 72% from 3-point range, sinking 8-of-11 attempts. Jeremy Roach added 17 points for the Blue Devils.

McCain blew past his prior career high of 24 points, which came in a 106-69 win over Queens University of Charlotte on Dec. 30, 2023.

Duke led by as many as 11 points at 60-49 on McCain's trey at the 9:38 mark in the second half.

FSU struggled again on the boards.

The Blue Devils outrebounded the Seminoles, 36-27 - 15-9 on the offensive end. FSU also struggled to defend Duke's fastbreak offense, allowing 18 points.

Jamir Watkins led FSU with 15 points. Cameron Corhen added 14 off the bench and was the only other FSU player in double-digits.

FSU shot 49% from the field, draining 28 of 57 shots. It shot below its season average from 3-point range at 28% (4 of 14).

The Seminoles' defense from inside the paint was effective as they recorded nine blocks, four coming from Watkins.

However, fouls became an issue late in the game. Baba Miller fouled out and Darin Green Jr. had four, including a technical.

The Seminoles suffered 14 turnovers.

FSU drops to 13-12 overall and 7-7 in ACC play.

The Seminoles opened conference play at 5-1 record, but have lost six of their last eight.

They're back in action Tuesday at home against Boston College at 7 p.m. The Eagles host Miami on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: McCain's 35 points burns FSU men's basketball in loss to Duke