Jared Goff throws three TD passes to give Lions 21-0 halftime lead

The Lions gained 279 yards in the first half. Their first drive ended at midfield. Their other five drives of the first half reached Denver territory.

The Broncos are lucky to head into the locker room down only 21-0 at halftime.

Jared Goff threw back-to-back-to-back touchdown passes to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and veteran receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on the final three drives of the half. Goff is 19-of-26 for 215 yards.

St. Brown has five catches for 76 yards and LaPorta three for 43 yards. Gibbs has rushed for 30 yards on three carries and has caught two passes for 8 yards. David Montgomery has nine carries for 41 yards.

The Broncos have only 75 yards.

Russell Wilson has taken two sacks and lost a fumble that Isaiah Buggs returned 33 yards before Quinn Meinerz saved the touchdown. Wilson is 4-of-10 for 69 yards.

The Lions lost linebacker Reggie Barnes in the first half. He is questionable to return with a shoulder injury, getting hurt on a diving attempt to bring down Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin with 7:58 left until halftime.

Anthony Pittman has replaced Barnes.