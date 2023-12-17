Jared Goff throws five TDs as Lions improve to 10-4 with 42-17 rout of Broncos

The Lions had lost two of their last three games, allowing the Vikings to pull within two games of them in the NFC North standings. They separated themselves again Saturday.

A few hours after the Vikings lost a heartbreaker to the Bengals in overtime, the Lions blitzed the Broncos 42-17.

Detroit moved to 10-4, while Denver fell to 7-7 in losing for the second time in three weeks.

The Lions gained 448 yards, including 185 rushing yards, and held the Broncos to 287 yards. They scored on five consecutive possessions from early in the second quarter to early in the fourth quarter.

The Lions added a sixth touchdown on rookie tight end Sam LaPorta's third of the night with 2:21 left.

Jared Goff completed 24 of 34 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns, tying his career high for touchdown passes in a single game. LaPorta caught five passes for 56 yards with scores of 19, 3 and 10 yards.

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 11 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 8 yards and a touchdown. David Montgomery added 17 carries for 85 yards.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson completed 18 of 32 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.