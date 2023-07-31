Jaquan Brisker says there’s a ‘different swag’ with Bears defense

The Bears defense was among the worst in the NFL last season, where they had the fewest sacks and struggled mightily against the run and defending the pass. But safety Jaquan Brisker insists this isn’t the same group from last year.

Chicago has revamped several positions, including linebacker and the defensive line, and are returning key starters. Brisker noted he feels a “different swag” with this unit, and he’s excited to keep growing the chemistry.

“Everybody knew last year wasn’t great and we didn’t want to go back to that, so flip the page,” Brisker said. “We’re a new team. We’ve got a lot of great additions. So we just knew going [in] that the secondary, we’re just going to keep our chemistry, keep our swag going up and try to create as many turnovers and things like that as possible.”

Brisker is coming off an impressive rookie season, and many expect a potential breakout year for the former second-round pick. For Brisker, he’s focused on improving as a playmaker.

“Just make plays, whether that’s in run support or whether that’s in the back end,” Brisker said. “Getting more [turnovers], creating more turnovers, interceptions, forced fumbles, and really just taking the ball away. That’s pretty much it. Doing whatever to help my team and try to move around a little bit more.”

