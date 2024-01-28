Jannik Sinner wins Australian Open in final marathon over Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner earned his first Grand Slam title the hard away, coming from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final.

Sinner, 22, prevailed 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in 3 hours, 44 minutes, to become the third Italian man to win a major.

The others: Nicola Pietrangeli, who won the French Open in 1959 and 1960, and Adriano Panatta, the 1976 French Open champ.

Sinner didn't drop a set in his six matches en route to the final and didn't face a break point in his four-set semifinal win over 10-time Australian Open champ Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, became the first player to spend more than 24 hours on court in a single Grand Slam run. He broke the record of 23 hours, 39 minutes, set by Carlos Alcaraz en route to the 2022 U.S. Open title.

Once pushed to a deciding set, Medvedev was bidding to become the first man to win a major having played four five-set matches.