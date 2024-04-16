Jane Lewis' SWPL team of the week

[BBC]

Another dramatic week of SWPL action has come and gone, and competition was as fierce as ever to earn in spot in my team of the week.

Here's who claimed a place:

Lauren Perry (Montrose) - Saved a penalty at a crucial time to stop Spartans getting back into the game.

Claire Delworth (Montrose) - Helped her team to three vital points with an absolute cracker of a strike.

Tessel Middag (Rangers) - The Netherlands international was maybe not overly troubled against Glasgow City, but remained calm and collected when she had to be.

Chloe Craig (Celtic) - Assisted one goal, while also playing a key part in others as Celtic romped to a 5-0 win. The defender can pick a pass, that's for sure.

Bailey Collins (Motherwell) - Her introduction changed the game for the Fir Park side. Within a minute of her coming on, she assisted a goal before also setting up the winner.

Eva Thomson (Aberdeen) - The 19-year old had an excellent second half for Aberdeen. Assured in everything she did, she showed maturity beyond her years.

Megan Bell (Hearts) - Sealed the city bragging rights for Hearts with a cracker of a free-kick from more than 20 yards out in the Edinburgh derby.

Rachel Rowe (Rangers) - The Welsh midfielder won the penalty that got Rangers off the mark. She was constantly driving forward to create opportunities, including an assist for her side's third goal.

Murphy Agnew (Celtic) - She certainly enjoys Petershill Park, scoring twice against Partick Thistle in an electrifying performance.

Amy Gallacher (Celtic) - A hat-trick of assists, not a bad afternoon's work. The Scotland striker was lively and displayed some great link-up play.

Laura Berry (Motherwell) - The young Rangers loanee is thriving with regular first-team football. Another goal for the 16-year-old this weekend - sky's the limit.