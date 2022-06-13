James Wiseman returning in Summer League?

James Wiseman is nearing clearance for full-contact workouts, and he and the Warriors are now optimistic he could return to action during NBA Summer League in July, sources told The Athletic. It’s been both sides’ goal for Wiseman to play in Summer League. A final determination on Wiseman’s status is expected to come in the next two weeks, sources said.

Source: Shams Charania and Anthony Slater @ The Athletic

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The latest update on James Wiseman

-Received orthobiologic plasma treatment in London in April

-Nearing clearance for full contact

-Optimism that he could compete in summer league

Full story with @Shams Charania theathletic.com/news/james-wis… – 11:17 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Following plasma injection treatment in London, Warriors center James Wiseman is nearing clearance for full contact, and there’s optimism he could return to action in Summer League, per sources.

Story with @Anthony Slater: theathletic.com/news/james-wis… – 11:16 AM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

I wonder what Kenny Atkinson’s thoughts are on James Wiseman 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HlosYfQ5Ww – 4:59 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Robert Williams is the kind of player the Warriors will be looking for if they lose this series. Maybe it’s Wiseman, but at this point, it doesn’t seem like it. He’ll need to develop the same kind of defensive-minded killer instinct around the rim. Right, Ron Adams? – 9:37 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Would have love to seen a healthy James Wiseman against Robert Williams.

Wiseman, former No. 2 overall pick, has played just 39 games in two years. – 9:16 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 10, 2022 – NBA Finals – Game 4 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green

OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/h2GlhmxwyX – 8:40 PM

Wiseman underwent an orthobiologic injection during a multiday trip to London with Warriors general manager Bob Myers in April, multiple sources told The Athletic, as both sides worked to find a way to promote healing in the knee. The plasma-rich injection in Wiseman’s arm was a therapeutic treatment used to increase healing throughout the body. -via The Athletic / June 13, 2022

Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody — the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft — are both set to participate in at least a portion of Summer League as well, sources said. -via The Athletic / June 13, 2022

