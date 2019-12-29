Jameis Winston's game-losing pick-6 makes him first player with 30 TDs, 30 INTs in one season

Looking for answers: Jameis Winston threw a game-ending pick-6 on Sunday, his seventh pick-6 this season. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The final play of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season, the final play of Jameis Winston’s rookie contract, the last play he put in front of the world before he potentially starts looking for a new team, was a game-losing pick-6.

The Atlanta Falcons forced overtime with Tampa Bay on the last play of regulation with a 33-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo.

On the first snap of overtime, Winston took a short drop from shotgun, passed to his right, didn’t appear to have enough zip on it and it was intercepted by Deion Jones and returned 27 yards for the game-winner.

It wasn’t just that it led to the ninth loss of the season for Tampa Bay (and the seventh loss of the season for Atlanta, which finished the season with four straight wins), it put Winston in two of the worst Clubs of One in all of sports:

* He is the first player in NFL history with 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in one season;

* He is the first player in NFL history with seven pick-6s in one season

He also passed 5,000 yards for the season earlier in the game, the eighth quarterback to reach that mark.

And as it happened, the first pass of his rookie contract, back on Sept. 13, 2015, was also a pick-6.

Arians: ‘So much good, so much terrible’

As is his way, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians didn’t mince words after the game when assessing Winston and his possible future with the team.

“There’s so much good and so much outright terrible,” Arians said.

He also said, “It doesn’t help,” when asked about Winston’s pick-6.

It’s still not clear whether the Buccaneers will keep Winston — he could be franchise tagged to get one more season with Arians, a highly-regarded developer or quarterbacks who has publicly spoken positively of Winston throughout the season — so one other Arians statement postgame may or may not be a hint of his status.

“You’re going home if you lead the league in giveaways,” he said. “We will not beat ourselves next year.”

