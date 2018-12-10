Jameis Winston gets involved in heated sideline discussion

It hasn’t been an ideal kind of season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Sunday was a microcosm of this entire flailing season. Up 11 points on the New Orleans Saints, the Bucs proceeded to give up 25 unanswered points and lose 28-14. So it’s understandable that frustration would bubble over.

Fox Sports cameras caught a Tampa Bay sideline fracas, as quarterback Jameis Winston and center Ryan Jensen engaged in a rather heated difference of opinion. According to The Athletic, Jensen now leads the team in penalties.

After the game, Jensen brushed off the dispute as a family matter:


Winston finished the day with 18 completions on 38 attempts for 213 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Tampa Bay’s just about done with this season record-wise, and it seems like most of the team’s ready to look to 2019, too.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoy a spirited chat now and then. (via screenshot)
[Note: This article has been corrected regarding Jensen’s penalties.]
What to Read Next