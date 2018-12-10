Jameis Winston gets involved in heated sideline discussion

It hasn’t been an ideal kind of season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Sunday was a microcosm of this entire flailing season. Up 11 points on the New Orleans Saints, the Bucs proceeded to give up 25 unanswered points and lose 28-14. So it’s understandable that frustration would bubble over.

Fox Sports cameras caught a Tampa Bay sideline fracas, as quarterback Jameis Winston and center Ryan Jensen engaged in a rather heated difference of opinion. According to The Athletic, Jensen now leads the team in penalties.

Ryan Jensen now has a team-high 100 yards in penalties this season. Next closest Bucs player is CB Carlton Davis, with 60, G Caleb Benenoch with 50. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 9, 2018





After the game, Jensen brushed off the dispute as a family matter:

#GOBucs C Ryan Jensen on his sideline scuffle with Jameis Winston. “We’re both competitors out there and coming off a bad play. As families, families fight. Me and Jameis are highly competitive guys and we cleared the air and we’re good.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 9, 2018





Winston finished the day with 18 completions on 38 attempts for 213 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. Tampa Bay’s just about done with this season record-wise, and it seems like most of the team’s ready to look to 2019, too.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoy a spirited chat now and then. (via screenshot)

[Note: This article has been corrected regarding Jensen’s penalties.]

