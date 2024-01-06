Ja'Marr Chase wants Justin Jefferson to sign an extension first

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase becomes eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He has one year left on his rookie deal, and it's certain the Bengals will exercise his fifth-year option, putting him under team control through 2025.

But Chase hopes for a new deal with the Bengals sooner than later.

"Lord knows, I want to do that. I mean, but we'll see what happens," Chase said Thursday, via Callie Lawson-Freeman of SI.com.

Bengals president Mike Brown has been open about the challenge of trying to keep Chase and receiver Tee Higgins after the five-year, $275 million deal that quarterback Joe Burrow signed in September. Higgins, who is doubtful for Sunday with a hamstring injury, likely has played his final game for the Bengals.

Higgins is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

Chase was asked this week if he would take less to keep Higgins.

"That's a good question," Chase said. "Who knows? It depends on how much I'm taking. It depends at the end of the day, because then I might not really be taking a cut. It might come from somewhere else."

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb said earlier this week that he wants to become the highest-paid receiver in the game. Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill currently is the highest-paid at the position, with a $30 million average in new money.

It's likely that Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson resets the market at the position whenever he signs an extension, and Chase knows that.

Chase answered "hell, yeah," laughing, when asked if Jefferson getting a deal done is a prerequisite for signing an extension. That's what Burrow did in following Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's five-year, $262 million deal.

Chase said he will prioritize "upfront" money in negotiations.

Burrow's contract includes guaranteed money in the second year of the deal, and Chase declined to get that specific about what he wants.

"I don't know. You're going a little too far now, buddy," Chase said. "Gave you a little spice. Don't take all of it."

Chase has made his third consecutive Pro Bowl with 96 receptions for 1,197 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He will play Sunday in the Bengals' final game despite a shoulder injury in hopes of getting 100 catches for the season.