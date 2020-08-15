Jamal Adams takes his shot at Jets’ DC Gregg Williams

The New York Jets don’t play at Seattle until Week 14. However, the head-to-head games continue between Seahawks DB Jamal Adams and Gang Green DC Gregg Williams.
Williams suggested Adams “might get bored” in Seattle’s scheme.
Took a couple days, but Adams, who was traded to Seattle in the offseason after blasting Jets’ brass, shot back on Twitter Saturday.
Gregg just misses me @PeteCarroll it’s ok… lol https://t.co/YaZ0aPatS1
— Jamal Adams (@Prez) August 15, 2020
Circle the date: Dec. 13 in the Northwest.