Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 303 co-main event

A key light heavyweight showdown between Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg will serve as the co-main event of UFC’s 12th annual International Fight Week extravaganza at UFC 303 this summer.

Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg preview

After making a quick return from his Achilles injury and failing to recapture the 205-pound title with a first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300 in April, Hill (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) makes a fast return in hopes of regaining momentum. He was originally scheduled to face Khalil Rountree at the event, but Rountree was forced out after failing a drug test due to the accidental ingestion of a banned substance, leading to a two-month suspension.

That afforded a big opportunity to Ulberg (9-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), who is coming off a 12-second knockout victory over Alonzo Menifield at UFC on ESPN 56 in May to extend his current winning streak to five fights. Hill, No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie light heavyweight rankings, represents a significant step up in competition for No. 15-ranked Ulberg.

Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg odds

DraftKings released the odds for the bout, with Hill opening up as a slight -120 favorite over Ulberg, who’s a +100 underdog.

How to watch Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg at UFC 303

When: June 29

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view

