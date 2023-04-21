Jalen McDaniels draws praise from Sixers for growth as playoffs continue

NEW YORK–The Philadelphia 76ers made their move at the trade deadline when they brought in Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets in a four-team deal that sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The idea was that the Sixers were bringing in somebody who they can trust more in the playoffs due to his two-way ability. McDaniels is a very strong defender while also being able to knock down some 3-pointers when the time calls for it.

Through his first three career playoff games, McDaniels has been able to make an impact with his athleticism. He has been bothering the Brooklyn Nets guards out on the perimeter and he has shown a knack to knock down an open shot when he needs to.

“I think Jalen has been spectacular,” said Georges Niang on Friday. “To be tossed into a group that is in a win-now mode after being in Charlotte, no offense to them, and having devour the details every single day focusing on the winning habits. Not saying that he didn’t have any already, but as a team, every little thing that we do is focused towards winning and winning a championship.”

McDaniels has had some struggles here and there, but the Sixers have been overall happy with what they have received from the athletic wing out of San Diego State. His ability to really get into perimeter scorers and give the Sixers a spark on that end as well as being able to run the floor is helpful.

“He’s done just a great job of coming in and using his size and using his ability to defend and finish at the rim to really propel us over the top,” Niang added. “That was something that we had been missing. Someone that can play on both ends of the floor and he’s been spectacular.”

He’s also having to do this in a situation where it is not easy to play in Philadelphia for a young kid. He hasn’t blinked since he joined the Sixers.

“Credit to him because I couldn’t imagine being a young kid, traded, then his real pressure in Philadelphia, these fans will let you hear it,” Niang laughed. “The media let you hear it. So for him to come in and fit in with us, I guess, speaks volumes to who he is and how focused he is on being a winner.”

The Sixers will look to sweep the Nets on Saturday afternoon in Game 4 of this first round series.

