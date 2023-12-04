Jalen Hurts on returning to game: Just trying to keep fighting

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts briefly left Sunday's loss to the 49ers to be evaluated for a concussion, but he was able to return in the fourth quarter.

Hurts was injured on a run late in the third quarter and was in the locker room while the 49ers drove for a touchdown that put them up 35-13. Marcus Mariota quarterbacked the Eagles for five plays before Hurts returned to action.

"It was an assessment in that moment," Hurts said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. "Everybody was doing their jobs and doing their roles and I was able to come back when everybody felt like I was ready to

Hurts threw a touchdown pass a few plays after returning, but neither he nor anyone else could reverse the trajectory of a game that had already gotten away from the Eagles. The quarterback was asked if he was trying to show he was OK by returning to the field.

"I wasn't about trying to show anybody anything. The game’s not over. Just trying to keep fighting," Hurts said.

Hurts appears to be set to move on to Dallas for next Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but any change in his status will reveal itself during the practice week.