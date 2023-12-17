Jalen Hurts questionable for Monday night with illness

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts may not be able to play on Monday night in Seattle.

The Eagles are now listing Hurts as questionable for Monday night's game against the Seahawks because of an illness. The illness had previously been disclosed, but the team had said he was expected to play. Now that's not clear.

According to multiple reports, Hurts will travel to Seattle separately from his teammates to avoid getting anyone else on the team sick. The precise nature of Hurts' illness has not been reported.

Hurts has started every game for the 10-3 Eagles this season. If he can't go, Marcus Mariota will start for the Eagles on Monday night, and rookie Tanner McKee would back Mariota up.

Last season the Eagles went 14-1 in games Hurts started and 0-2 in games he missed. They'll hope they don't have to find out if they can win without him next year.