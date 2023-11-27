Jalen Hurts closing in on Cam Newton's quarterback record for rushing TDs in a season

When quarterback Jalen Hurts ran into the end zone in overtime on Sunday, it won the game for the Eagles, and it kept Hurts on an unprecedented pace: Hurts has 11 rushing touchdowns through 11 games this season.

That puts Hurts on pace to finish the season with 17 rushing touchdowns, which would be a new NFL record for a quarterback.

The current record of 14 belongs to Cam Newton, in 2011. Hurts himself has the second-most rushing touchdowns in a season for a quarterback, when he ran for 13 last year.

In just his fourth NFL season, Hurts already has 37 rushing touchdowns in his career. Newton owns the NFL career record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, with 75. Hurts is not quite halfway to Newton's career total, but at just 25 years old, Hurts has a great chance of being the quarterback who surpasses Newton and scores more rushing touchdowns than any other quarterback in NFL history.