Jalen Brunson talks final Knicks possession in Game 3 loss, foot injury: 'If I'm out there, I'm playing'

Jalen Brunson was not looking to make any excuses following Friday’s 111-106 Game 3 loss to the Pacers.

The Knicks point guard, who was questionable to play due to a foot injury in Game 2, was involved in the final plays on both ends of the court that ultimately sealed Indiana's victory over New York.

Brunson was guarding Andrew Nembhard, who made a 31-foot three-pointer as the shot clock expired with 17 seconds remaining in the game to give Indiana a 109-106 lead.

“Could have closed out better,” Brunson said. “He was so far away, bobbled the ball a little bit, and the ball went in. Just a great shot.”

On the ensuing possession, Brunson missed a three-point pullup jumper, and appeared to be looking for a foul call he did not get but admitted it was not the shot he wanted.

“It was a terrible decision,” Brunson said. “Something I need to learn from. … I knew the time. I knew everything that was going on. I just made a terrible decision.”

While Brunson sounded as if he’d like the final plays of the game back, he was quite impactful for the Knicks despite the uncertainty of his status due to his injured right foot.

The All-Star finished with 26 points in 38 minutes of action, although he found himself momentarily on the bench after starting the game 0-for-3 and limping around in the first quarter.

But Brunson insisted the foot did not hamper him at all.

“If I’m out there, I’m playing,” Brunson said. “There’s no excuse, whether I’m hurting or not. If I’m hurting, I’ll come out.”