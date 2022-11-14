Jakobi Meyers reacts to Justin Jefferson's 'crazy' Week 10 catch

Jakobi Meyers reacts to 'crazy' Justin Jefferson catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Justin Jefferson drew plenty of Odell Beckham Jr. comparisons with his ridiculous one-handed catch in Week 10. If you ask New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, Jefferson might have OBJ beat.

Jefferson's 32-yard grab came with the Minnesota Vikings facing a fourth-and-18 late in Sunday’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills. In case you missed the insane play, you can watch it below.

Meyers watched Jefferson's catch during the Patriots bye week and had an appropriate reaction.

“That was crazy,” Meyers told reporters on Monday. “I can’t even put it together how he caught it, but that was a crazy catch. That was tough.”

But does it beat Beckham's iconic 2015 catch vs. the Dallas Cowboys?

"That’s a tough question right there,” Meyers said. “That might be. For me, it might be. I mean, the Odell one was definitely monumental, just for young receivers. But that was something serious. That was a good catch.”

Jefferson helped Minnesota take down Buffalo with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown. The 23-year-old's performance was a reminder that he belongs in the conversation as a top-three wideout in the NFL -- arguably No. 1.

Meyers and the Patriots will see Jefferson when they visit the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night. Before that, they'll prepare for next Sunday's Week 11 showdown vs. the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.