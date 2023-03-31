Jakobi Meyers credits this former Patriots QB for elevating his game

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is crediting former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton for believing in his talent during his time in New England.

Meyers broke onto the scene as Newton’s primary target in 2020. The wide receiver caught 59 passes for 729 yards. The Patriots were in a bit of a precarious position at wide receiver with N’Keal Harry struggling to find his groove at the time, along with Julian Edelman being injured. This opened the door for Meyers to really find his game.

The wideout appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday and discussed the impact Newton had on him.

“Cam, [our bond] goes deeper than just the Patriots,” said Meyers. “I played with Cam when I was in high school. I played for his 7-on-7 team. So just to see a guy who’s always been upbeat, energetic and loving life. It doesn’t matter what you threw at him. He was always the same guy.

“When he came to the Patriots, I wasn’t in the best situation. I wasn’t really playing like that, and he was just a guy that really sat me aside and said, ‘Just keep going. Keep pushing.’ He saw talent in me, and then when I got my chance, he got me the ball. So I’m appreciative to a lot of guys out there, and he’s definitely one of them.”

Meyers took on the top wide receiver role and ran with it. He finished his career in New England with 235 catches for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns.

Newton’s time in New England is viewed as a polarizing one. However, it helped Meyers for the better. The latter is now looking for a fresh start in his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

