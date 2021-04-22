Jake Paul calls for Pete Davidson to be banned from boxing commentary after comedian ridicules him to his face

‘F*** that guy’: Jake Paul blasts Pete Davidson for calling him ‘a piece of s***’ (Getty Images)

YouTube personality Jake Paul has called out Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.

Davidson recently served as a commentator on the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view over the weekend, where Paul was fighting against Ben Askren.

During his commentary, Davidson mocked Paul, calling him “a piece of s***”.

Davidson also sniped that Paul and Askren “both suck, but at least somebody’s gonna get hurt”.

Paul later pushed back back at Davidson on the Impaulsive podcast this week, saying that Davidson wouldn’t be invited back.

“F*** that guy,” Paul said. “He won’t ever be a part of those ever again. He f***ed this s*** up, bro.”

Paul also said he believed Davidson was creating drama for “more clout”.

“The s*** he said is like s*** you can’t take back,” Paul said.

CALL OUT: Pete Davidson called out by Jake Paul and his family. Jake's dad says "Can I fight that piece of sh*t?" Jake says it was his idea to have Pete host the event. Logan adds that Pete wants to host Jake's other boxing matches. Jake responds "F*ck that guy." pic.twitter.com/Nq6jy3rqsq — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 21, 2021

Paul later declared he is a “real fighter” after the YouTuber dispatched UFC fighter Ben Askren by knockout on Saturday night.

Paul ended his fight with Askren inside one round after a left jab followed by a right hook which sent his opponent to the canvas. Askren got up on the eight count but the referee called off the fight, deeming him unable to continue.

“I told you I was going to do it in the first round,” Paul told Triller. “I told you I’m a real fighter. I don’t know how many times I’ve got to prove myself that this if for real.”

Earlier this month, Paul was accused of sexual assault by fellow social media creator Justine Paradise, who alleged that Paul assaulted her in July 2019.

Paul denied the allegations in a statement, writing: “Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I, or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100% false.”

