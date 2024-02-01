Jake Livanavage is joining impressive company with his freshman production

Jan. 31—GRAND FORKS — Jake Livanavage was a top offensive producer in junior hockey for the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel.

It hasn't taken long for him to settle in at the college level, either.

The UND freshman defenseman has taken off since Thanksgiving weekend and is amassing uncommon point totals for rookie defensemen.

During the last two weekend series against marquee opponents — St. Cloud State and Denver — Livanavage piled up six points in four games as the Fighting Hawks grabbed 10 of a possible 12 points in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings. That vaulted UND to first place in the NCHC with 10 league games to play.

Livanavage now has 14 points in the last 14 games.

This week, he was named the NCHC rookie of the month for January.

"I'm just sticking to my game," Livanavage said. "I'm not worrying too much. Just being able to play free and play with the guys on the ice, it makes it so easy with those guys. We have a great team this year, so it's super fun to play with those guys and go to battle every weekend with those guys."

Livanavage's production as a rookie defenseman is already on par with some of UND's best of the last two decades.

He now has 17 points, which matches the freshman output of Jacob Bernard-Docker, now a regular in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators.

Since 2000, only six UND freshman defensemen have accumulated more points than Livanavage's current total — Brian Lee (27), Paul LaDue (21), Nick Mattson (19), Chay Genoway (19), Taylor Chorney (18) and Tucker Poolman (18).

Livanavage will pass two-thirds of them with three more points.

"We always knew he was a really good player as far as what he brings," UND coach Brad Berry said. "Now, you're seeing him grow and flourish. I firmly believe it's from not only him having fearlessness and a competitive nature within him, but also from some of the guys around him. Playing with Keaton Pehrson, Garrett Pyke, Bennett Zmolek and Logan Britt, some of these guys who have played college hockey, lends a hand in his growth and development."

Berry also credited new defenseman coach Dillon Simpson for aiding Livanavage's development.

"He's a guy who has played the position," Berry said of Simpson. "He played college and pro, and he has helped him through the transition from junior to college."

Livanavage, a 5-foot-10, 183-pounder, has been aided by a blistering power play that's converted 11 of 23 chances since Christmas break.

Five of Livanavage's last six points have come with the man advantage.

He's running one of the units from the top — a job that rarely goes to rookie defensemen at UND.

"He's feeling confident in that role being the middle top guy," Berry said. "He's also playing with guys he's familiar with like Jackson Blake, having chemistry and continuity, knowing where guys are and the looks they need to have."

Outside of Livanavage, there have been 10 other UND rookie defensemen to hit the 15-point mark since 2000. Nine of them played in the NHL.

Livanavage has been passed over in the last two NHL Drafts, but he's still eligible for one more. Perhaps a team will take note of that and call his name in Vegas this June.

"I could see it," one scout told the Herald.

Brian Lee 27

Paul LaDue 21

Nick Mattson 19

Chay Genoway 19

Taylor Chorney 18

Tucker Poolman 18

Jacob Bernard-Docker 17

Jake Livanavage 17