Jake Eliott field goal sends Eagles and Bills to overtime

Sixty minutes weren't enough for the Bills and Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

After trailing 17-7 at halftime, the Eagles rallied to take a 28-24 lead on a touchdown catch by Olamide Zaccheaus in the fourth quarter. The Bills drove right back down the field, however, and Josh Allen put his side back in front with a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis.

Jalen Hurts completed five straight passes to move the Eagles inside the Buffalo 35-yard-line, but two false starts by center Jason Kelce pushed them back to the fringes of Jake Elliott's field goal range. An incompletion on third down meant Elliott had to try a 59-yarder to tie the game.

Elliott drilled the kick through the rain and tied the score 31-31 with 20 seconds left on the clock. The Eagles took a knee after a touchback on the kickoff and we're headed to overtime in Philadelphia.