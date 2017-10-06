Jake DeBrusk scores in debut, which was too much for father Louie

Jake DeBrusk scored his first NHL goal on Thursday night, reducing his father to tears. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Kids’ accomplishments. Invariably the weakness of the tough guy.

Long-time NHL enforcer Louie DeBrusk was in the seats in Boston on Thursday night with his family to watch his son, Jake, compete in his first NHL game. And when Jake skated on a puck poked into a dangerous area by David Krejci and fought off a back check from Kevin Fiala, swivelled his hips to shake Pekka Rinne, and celebrated his first NHL goal with an emphatic fist pump in the corner, the moment was too much for Louie in the seats.

Well, in fairness, it became too much.

Cameras caught most of the reaction from the DeBrusk family, with a quick stoppage in play allowing viewers to almost pinpoint the moment where the emotions took control. Eventually Louie’s eyes fully welled up and his face turned red, and “wow” were about the only words he could muster in the proud moment.

Jake DeBrusk’s dad tears up after watching his boy score in his NHL debut pic.twitter.com/IARZmZsx4H — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 6, 2017





Louie counted 24 goals in parts of 11 seasons in the NHL. It may not be long before Jake becomes the highest scoring DeBrusk in league history.