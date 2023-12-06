Jake Browning named AFC offensive player of the week

Jake Browning put together an impressive performance against the Jaguars on Monday night and now he's been rewarded for it.

Browning has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

In just his fourth pro appearance and second start, Browning completed 32-of-37 passes for 354 yards with a touchdown in the 34-31 overtime victory. He also rushed for 22 yards with a TD.

It was a season-high in passing yards for a Bengals quarterback, as Burrow reached 348 yards in the victory over Buffalo on Nov. 5.

Browning and the Bengals are now 6-6 with the postseason still in reach. The Bengals will host the Colts on Sunday for a game that should have significant Wild Card implications.