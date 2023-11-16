Jaire Alexander returns to Packers practice

The Packers may be getting back one of their key defensive players this weekend.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, cornerback Jaire Alexander is practicing for Green Bay on Thursday after missing last week's game and Wednesday's session with a shoulder injury.

We'll see Alexander's participation level when the Packers release their practice report later in the day. But the fact that Alexander was able to get on the field on Thursday is a positive sign for his potential availability.

In his sixth season, Alexander has recorded 22 tackles with four passes defensed in five games so far in 2023.

With the Packers taking on Justin Herbert and the Chargers this weekend, having Alexander back would surely help.

Safety Rudy Ford (biceps) was not on the field for the portion of practice open to media after he did not participate on Wednesday.