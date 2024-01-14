Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson are active for Packers vs. Cowboys

The Packers will have cornerback Jaire Alexander (ankle) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) for today's NFC wild-card game against the Cowboys. Both players were questionable on Friday's status report.

Alexander had a "freak" injury in Wednesday's jog-through when he rolled his ankle. He didn't practice Thursday or Friday.

The Packers need Alexander as they attempt to slow All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb. Alexander played only seven games because of a shoulder injury and a one-game suspension for anointing himself a captain for the Carolina game and nearly screwing up the coin toss.

Watson returns after missing five games with his injury.

He has 28 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns in nine games this season.

The Packers' inactives are running back AJ Dillon (thumb, neck), receiver Malik Heath, cornerback David Long Jr., safety Benny Sapp III, linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. and offensive tackle Caleb Jones.

The Cowboys will have backup quarterback Cooper Rush (illness) after he missed Friday and Saturday's practices.

The Cowboys' inactives are offensive lineman Asim Richards, offensive lineman Matt Waletzko, receiver Jalen Brooks, cornerback Eric Scott, defensive lineman Junior Fehoko, linebacker Tyrus Wheat and quarterback Trey Lance. Lance will serve as the emergency third quarterback.