Jahmyr Gibbs 10-yard touchdown gives Lions 14-3 lead

So far in Sunday's wild card matchup against the Rams, the Lions have had two possessions.

Detroit's offense has scored two touchdowns without even facing a third down, as the Lions lead 14-3 with 1:31 left in the first quarter.

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored the Lions’ second touchdown, taking in a 10-yard run to cap a five-play, 75-yard drive that took just 2:55 off the clock.

Gibbs also caught two passes on the drive, one of which went for 14 yards.

Quarterback Jared Goff has started the game 9-of-9 for 111 yards. He’s completed four passes for 75 yards to fellow former Ram Josh Reynolds.

The Lions have 145 yards and are averaging 9.7 yards per play.

After the Lions went down the field to open the game with a touchdown, the Rams responded with a long drive of their own. But the offense stalled in the red zone and Los Angeles settled for a 24-yard field goal to make the score 7-3, Detroit.

But the Rams have to put a drive together on offense or things are at risk of getting out of hand early.