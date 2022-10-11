Jahan Dotson remains ‘day-to-day’ with hamstring injury

The Washington Commanders missed rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson in Sunday’s 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Dotson, who injured his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, missed his first NFL game on Sunday.

Dotson’s absence opened the door for second-year wide receiver Dyami Brown to flourish. Brown caught two passes for 105 yards — both touchdowns — which were the first two of his NFL career.

While Brown starred for Washington, Dotson was missed. When the Commanders faced a first and goal from the two-yard line, quarterback Carson Wentz had three straight incompletions, the third of which was intercepted after a terrific play from Tennessee linebacker David Long.

Dotson is tied with Cooper Kupp for second in the NFL with four receiving touchdowns. And Dotson has played one less game than Kupp or leader Stefon Diggs, who has five. Some of Dotson’s best work comes in the red zone, where he creates separation with his quick feet and outstanding route-running.

Does a week off ensure that Dotson could return for the Commanders in Week 6? Remember, Washington has a short week as it faces the Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Ben Standig of The Athletic caught up with Dotson Monday who described himself as “day-to-day.”

Jahan Dotson says he can't put a timetable on his return from this hamstring injury. Classified himself as day-to-day. Short week makes things tricky. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 10, 2022

Washington head coach Ron Rivera had the following to say about Dotson’s availability for Thursday.

We’ll see how he handles it,” Rivera said. “We have a walkthrough, we’ll see how he looks outside, and we’ll go from there.”

If Washington were playing on Sunday, Dotson’s chances would appear good, but the short week presents a problem.

The Commanders certainly hope Dotson can return to the lineup Thursday as the offense needs the help.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire