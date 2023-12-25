Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence injured his shoulder against Buccaneers. Here's what we know.

You’d have to go back to Trevor Lawrence’s high school days to find a game that the quarterback missed due to injury. And despite battling through an ankle injury and clearing concussion protocol before Week 16, Lawrence still suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 30-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

But Lawrence’s latest injury may be the one that breaks the streak.

Lawrence will have his throwing shoulder examined Monday, according to Jaguars coach Doug Pederson. The former No. 1 overall pick appeared to injure his right shoulder during a run in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss.

"It's bothering me," Lawrence said after the game, via NFL.com. "We're going to check it out tomorrow, I'm sure. So we'll have more later on in the week, so hopefully, nothing major, but yeah, it's bugging me right now."

Will Trevor Lawrence play in Week 17 against the Panthers?

It remains to be seen whether Lawrence’s latest ailment will be one that actually prevents him from playing. The quarterback did remain in Sunday’s game after the injury before he was eventually removed from the game and ruled out in the fourth quarter.

However, it’s important to note the Jaguars were down 30-6 at the time of Lawrence’s departure. Would he have been able to continue playing if the game was close?

Lawrence previously suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 13 before entering and clearing concussion protocol last week.

Despite the loss, Jacksonville’s 8-7 record is still good enough to lead the AFC South. The Jaguars will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trevor Lawrence injury: Will Jaguars QB suit up in Week 17 game?