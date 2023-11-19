Jaguars stretch lead to 20-0 on Trevor Lawrence touchdown run

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week that quarterback Trevor Lawrence's knee issues have hampered the offense, but things are looking pretty good against the Titans on Sunday.

Lawrence threw a touchdown in the first quarter and scrambled for a nine-yard touchdown to cap the team's first possession of the second half. The score stretched Jacksonville's lead to 20-0 with just over nine minutes left in the first quarter.

The biggest play of the drive came when Pederson opted to go for it on fourth down from the Titans' 40-yard-line. Lawrence scrambled to keep the play alive and finally found running back D'Ernest Johnson for a 34-yard gain that set up the score.

Jacksonville has now scored on four straight possessions and the Titans need to find some offensive success of their own if this game is going to remain in reach.