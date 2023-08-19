Jaguars rookie OL Cooper Hodges carted off in preseason

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie offensive lineman Cooper Hodges was carted off the field Saturday during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Hodges, 23, was injured after blocking on a field goal and needed assistance to hobble off the field. After the Jaguars ruled Hodges as questionable to return to the game, Kainani Stevens of Jaguars.com reported that he was carted to the locker room with a brace on his right knee.

The Jaguars drafted Hodges, a Jacksonville-area native, in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft and coaches have been impressed with his play in training camp and preseason. After playing a team-high 68 snaps during the Jaguars’ first preseason game, Hodges appeared set to play a significant amount of the game against the Lions.

A four-year starter at right tackle for the Appalachian State Mountaineers, Hodges has been attempting to make the Jaguars’ 53-man roster as a right guard.

