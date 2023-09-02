Jaguars' Ridley sees potential beyond preseason catch as connection with Lawrence grows

Trevor Lawrence has talked about it for months.

Since the day in early March when Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated by the NFL, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has strived to develop a relationship with Ridley similar to the bond he’s built with other Jacksonville pass catchers.

And in the team's final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 26, in a single play, he showed just how far that bond has come.

During the second quarter of Jacksonville’s 31-18 win over Miami, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb flew off the edge unblocked. Without even taking a moment to think about it, Lawrence lofted a pass toward the left side of the field where he knew Ridley would be as he was being hit by the Miami pass rusher.

See where Ridley was when Lawrence let this go?

Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/uX9uq0mtKM — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) August 27, 2023

Ridley — who’s had a camp full of awe-inspiring and jaw-dropping catches — secured the ball and got two feet inbounds as he fell backward.

The play will likely be a blip compared to the success Jacksonville’s offense is hoping to achieve, but it’s a signal of how far the trust has grown between Lawrence and Ridley in such a short time.

“Day one since I got here, we've been throwing, working, talking, communicating, building a relationship, [becoming] friends, going to each other’s house,” Ridley told the Times-Union after Tuesday’s practice. “The moment I got free we were throwing. So, we've been working, man.

“We've been trying to make sure that we're handling our part … we want to be those superstars that we are, helping the team move the ball. Help the team win games.”

‘More plays to be made’: Ridley not impressed with catch, has more in the tank

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) hauls in a reception against Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during the second quarter of a preseason matchup Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

To Ridley, the catch wasn’t all that. It’s routine for him at this point in his return to football.

“That's not like a play I would be so hyped up off of. I don't think it was that special, honestly,” Ridley said. “I think it was a pretty good catch. Got my feet in luckily. God helped me get the feet in, but I think there's other plays to be made.”

Those plays will come as he strives to return to the form that saw him record 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with a lingering foot injury in 2020.

And now, playing with an ascending quarterback in Lawrence, the pairing could reach personal career highs.

Clip 3 is pretty nuts@Jaguars #nfllive pic.twitter.com/BtkkPcQyzK — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 29, 2023

Ridley has spent the bulk of the offseason and preseason reacclimating to life as an NFL player. After spending so much time away, it took him a while to get back into the flow of things.

He’s had to learn new players and coaches. Learn a new system. Get back into the grind of being in meetings, recovery and other team-mandated programs.

All while figuring out how to plant his own roots in a new city.

But along with Lawrence, the core offensive players of the Jaguars have helped him adjust quickly to Jacksonville.

“They’ve been super, bro. [Christian] Kirk, Zay [Jones], ETN [Jaguars running back Travis Etienne], I mean they’ve just been so helpful to me and so nice to me,” Ridley said. “We’re all in there, we want to win … All the guys have good heads and just got the right mindset, which is winning.”

Arizona trip allows Ridley to get comfortable off the field with offensive players

Jul 26, 2023; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) and wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Jacksonville’s offensive players took a trip to the Bahamas ahead of the preseason to further develop their relationship. It was the first year many of them were playing together and it gave them a chance to kick back before the grind of training camp.

This season, the trip was domestic, to Christian Kirk’s home state of Arizona, where players were able to practice but also hang out outside of football. Ridley said the trip went a long way to further developing the bond he currently has with players.

“It was very beneficial because you not only worked, we partied too,” he said with a laugh. “You get to see the other sides of guys. Guys are very serious at work. You don't get to see just the hangout part of their lifestyle.

“With Zay, Kirk [and] Trevor, you just let your hair down and you just see how cool they are as people. It just makes you want to be even more with them and behind them, like, these are my brothers now.”

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) after making a touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As the Jaguars head toward the start of the regular season, Ridley has nestled into the team as one of the guys.

Lawrence said to kick off training camp, the team lacks egos on the offensive side of the ball.

It’ll go far for how well the Jaguars can do this season. For Ridley, he’s out of the darkness that came with his injury and suspension and into the light.

A light that comes with big aspirations and expectations as he enters his first season with Jacksonville.

“I'm ready to play some football. I love coming here. I love this team so far,” Ridley said. “Obviously, we haven't played real games, but I love where we're headed. The trajectory [is] looking pretty good.

“And I think that we just believe. The thing is for us is to believe, because you know we all get that belief in our head that we are them guys, and everyone thinks the same, I think we'd be a real nasty team.”

Juston Lewis is a sports reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on the website formerly known as Twitter at @JustonLewis_.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars' Calvin Ridley ready to take preseason magic into regular season