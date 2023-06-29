Jaguars LT Cam Robinson reportedly suspended for PED violation

The NFL is suspending Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson for four games for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

When healthy, Robinson has started at left tackle since the Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. He protects quarterback Trevor Lawrence's blind side. The nature of the PED violation wasn't initially clear.

The suspension voids the remaining guaranteed money on his contract. Robinson has two years remaining on a three-year, $54 million extension he signed in 2022. It also puts his job at risk.

Cam Robinson (R) reportedly faces a four-game PED suspension. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Jaguars selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the No. 27 pick in April's draft. Harrison played left tackle for the Sooners and will presumably have a shot to play the position in Jacksonville with Robinson sidelined for the first four games of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Jaguars made their first playoff appearance last season since 2017 with Lawrence making significant strides in his second NFL season. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. They're looking to build off last season's success with hopes of another postseason run.

Robinson will miss games against the Indianapolis Colts, Chiefs, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons in the first four weeks of the season. He'll be eligible to return in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.