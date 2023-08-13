Jaguars' Lawrence, rookies stand out in preseason game vs. Cowboys. Here are our takeaways

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't start the way they wanted to in the team's 28-23 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the first preseason game of the 2023 season.

On the team's second offensive play of the day, quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw an ill-advised interception to Cowboys defender Juanyeh Thomas.

The team found a way to rebound, though, scoring on their third drive of the game following a Cowboys fumble on the Jaguars' first punt of the day.

The Jaguars ultimately scored on four drives. Throughout the contest, Jacksonville was forced to go for it on fourth down in obvious field-goal territory due to a shoulder injury long snapper Ross Matisick suffered during the first half of the contest.

Backup quarterbacks Nathan Rourke and C.J. Beathard handled the majority of the reps throughout the evening.

Beathard finished by completing 6 of 13 passes for 80 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Rourke completed 9 of 17 passes for 153 yards, one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown.

That included an incredible 21-yard touchdown pass to veteran RB Qadree Ollison. Sometimes seeing is believing after Rourke escaped three or four should-have-been sacks to make the play.

Though NFL teams are not required to have an official inactive list during the preseason, a few players were ruled out before the contest including cornerback Tyson Campbell, tight end Sammis Reyes, outside linebacker Willie Taylor III, linebacker Foye Oluokun and guard Tyler Shatley.

Campbell and Reyes are in the concussion protocol, while Taylor has spent the majority of practices over the last two weeks on the exercise bike. Shatley is ruled out due to an afib issue experienced a couple of weeks ago but he has been on the practice field participating in light workloads during individual drills.

Olokun's status is unknown and the team has not made any indication of an injury he may have.

The Jaguars' first game of the 2023 season is officially in the books. Here are our takeaways.

Trevor Lawrence starts cold, finishes hot in 2023 preseason debut

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, Lawrence played just three drives before being pulled Saturday against the Cowboys.

After a shaky start in which he tossed an interception on the second play of the game, Lawrence quickly rebounded.

The third-year QB found Kirk in the back of the end zone for a touchdown and found Jones in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion.

Lawrence ultimately finished the night by completing five of six passes for 36 yards one touchdown and one interception. He and the majority of the starting offense tallied 13 plays, including the two-point attempt.

Calvin Ridley ends first game back with two catches, 21 yards

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The much-anticipated debut of receiver Calvin Ridley was a success Saturday. Ridley hauled in two passes for 21 yards in three series for the team.

He missed all of last season after being suspended indefinitely in the spring of 2022 for gambling on NFL games. Ridley also missed the majority of the 2021 season due to mental health reasons.

Ridley has cemented himself as one of the team's top receivers throughout training camp and continues to build on his chemistry with Lawrence.

Jaguars starting defense excels against Cowboys backups

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) runs the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Jaguars' starting defense was too much for the Cowboys' reserves. Jacksonville sacked starting Cowboys QB Cooper Rush once and held the Cowboys to just seven net yards while they were on the field.

The starting-unit sack came from defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton. Safety Andre Cisco blitzed off the edge to cause Rush to feel pressure.

Jacksonville's defensive starters played roughly nine snaps.

Gregory Junior makes plays on special teams and defense

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) fumbles the ball after a strip by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Gregory Junior (34) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Drafted in the sixth round of last year's draft out of Ouachita Baptist, CB Gregory Junior made a couple of standout plays early on in the contest.

On the team's first punt of the evening, Junior came up big after recovering a forced fumble caused by both Matisick and WR Tim Jones. Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin fumbled the football.

Junior's second big play came at the end of the first quarter as Dallas looked to score from 26 yards out. Junior forced a fumble at the Jacksonville four-yard-line, which was recovered by safety Daniel Thomas.

Rookie Roundup: Several rookies stand out, including RB Tank Bigsby

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (33) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Most eyes were centered on the Jaguars' rookies after the front-line players exited the contest.

One notable standout was rookie third-round pick running back Tank Bigsby. Bigsby started the game slowly but picked up as the contest continued including a 34-yard gain to set up the second scoring drive of the game for Jacksonville.

Gain of 34 yards for Tank Bigsby, Cowboys totally lost the edge pic.twitter.com/ITLVODAWHX — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 12, 2023

Bigsby finished the game with nine rushes for 52 yards (5.8 yards per carry).

OLB Yasir Abdullah, drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, made his presence known against the Cowboys, tallying a sack early on in the contest.

TE Brenton Strange, a second-round pick, hauled in two passes for eight yards.

WR Parker Washington, drafted in the sixth round of the draft, returned all punts and kicks against Dallas (four returns for 44 yards with one fair catch). Washington caught one pass for 16 yards and added one rush for two yards.

CB Christian Braswell, drafted in the sixth round of the draft, picked off Cowboys backup QB Will Grier with just over three minutes remaining in the contest.

LB Ventrell Miller recorded a sack with around three minutes remaining in the contest

Up next: The Jaguars will travel to Detroit to face off against the Lions in Week 2 of preseason action. They'll travel to Detroit a couple of days earlier than normal, participating in joint practices before their game on Aug. 19.

