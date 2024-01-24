Jaguars to hire Matt House as linebackers coach

The Jaguars are making another hire for their defensive staff.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Jacksonville is hiring Matt House as linebackers coach.

House was LSU’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the last two seasons. But he was the Chiefs linebackers coach from 2019-2021, winning Super Bowl LIV with the club.

House has spent much of his career in the college ranks but was the Panthers assistant special teams coach in 2008 and a defensive quality control coach for the Rams from 2009-2011.

After firing former defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, the Jaguars elected to hire former Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen for the role earlier this week.