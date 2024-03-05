Jaguars to use franchise tag on Josh Allen

The Jaguars are set to use their franchise tag on edge rusher Josh Allen.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jags will tag Allen, who was No. 3 on PFT's list of this offseason's top free agents, ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to go that route. The tag carries a salary of $24.007 million for the 2024 season if Allen signs it, but the two sides can continue talking about a long-term deal until July 15.

While Allen is under no pressure to sign the tag, the Jaguars have to clear cap space for it. They released defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi Monday and are expected to release defensive back Darious Williams with guard Brandon Scherff and safety Rayshawn Jenkins also possible cuts.

Tagging Allen means that the Jaguars won't be using a franchise or transition tag on wide receiver Calvin Ridley. If he re-signs with the team, they will send a second-round pick to the Falcons to complete their trade for the wideout. If he doesn't return, it will be a third-round selection.