Jaguars elevate TE Josh Pederson for Monday night's game

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson will be on the sideline for Monday night's game against the Bengals and he may get to call his son's number at some point during the contest.

The Jags are elevating tight end Josh Pederson from the practice squad for the game. Pederson's first snap on Monday night will be his first in a regular season game.

Pederson spent time with the 49ers, Saints, and Chiefs after going undrafted in 2021. He then played in the USFL before signing with the Jaguars this offseason.

The Jaguars listed tight ends Luke Farrell and Brenton Strange as questionable on their final injury report ahead of the matchup with the Bengals.