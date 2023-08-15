Jaguars camp report: Team chased indoors at the Miller Center when lightning is detected

Jaguars fans had their final viewing experience of the preseason at the Miller Electric Center cut short by Mother Nature on Tuesday.

The Jaguars had been practicing for a little more than an hour when lighting was detected near the area. The team moved to the indoor field for the first time in training camp for the last half-hour and the bleachers were cleared.

The team flew to Detroit later Tuesday and will participate in joint practices with the Lions on Wednesday and Thursday. The two play a preseason game on Saturday at 21 p.m. (WFOX-30).

Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) works with a trainer during the team's stretching routine prior to Tuesday's practice at the Miller Electric Center.

Practice notebook

Weather: Partly cloudy, 91 degrees to start, 94 degrees at the finish.

Duration: One hour, 36 minutes, helmets, shorts and spiders (small shoulder pads), with the final 30 minutes indoors.

Injuries: None reported.

Offense notes

As has been his habit in training camp, third-year wide receiver Jacob Harris made one spectacular catch, reaching around Tevaughn Campbell in the end zone to catch a C.J. Beathard pass for a touchdown — and drawing a defensive pass interference penalty.

Wide receiver Zay Jones erupted in anger at the official after pass interference wasn't called on Tre Herndon on a pass in the end zone from Trevor Lawrence. Jones yanked his helmet off and yelled, "Throw a flag!" at the official.

On the next play, Christian Kirk beat Herndon to catch a TD pass from Lawrence.

Parker Washington and JaMycal Hasty made good catches on back-to-back plays on Beathard throws. Washington made a sliding catch of an underthrown ball and Hasty pulled in an over-the-shoulder pass down the sideline.

Kirk made a one-handed catch of a Lawrence pass down the sideline during a period in which two wide receivers went against two defensive backs and two receivers and a tight end went against two DBs and a linebacker.

D'Ernest Johnson burst up the middle through a small hole and went about 40 yards for a touchdown.

Drops: Calvin Ridley and Hasty.

Defense notes

On the second play of the first 11-on-11 period, linebacker Devin Lloyd tipped a Lawrence pass intended for Luke Farrell and linebacker Foye Oluokun nearly picked it off.

Oluokun later stepped up and filled the hole nicely on two running plays, stopping Travis Etienne and Hasty for little to no gain.

Tackle DaVon Hamilton pressured Lawrence into throwing the ball away in the red zone.

Special teams notes

Brandon McManus kicked in practice for the first time in more than a week and made 5 of 6 attempts, missing from 52 yards but then making one from the same distance and adding another from 55 yards.

Backup kicker James McCourt made both of his attempts during that period.

Later in practice, McManus made a 52-yard field goal against a live rush and McCourt missed from 49 yards.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars Tuesday camp report: Jacob Harris catch highlights offense