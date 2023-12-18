Jaguars bungle scoring chance in loss to Ravens, let clock run out on half at 5-yard line

The Ravens rolled past the Jaguars 23-7 on Sunday night to officially clinch a spot in the playoffs

Here's a lesson in poor clock management.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to go into halftime with points and momentum in Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, they let the clock run out with the ball at the 5-yard line in a game they trailed, 10-0.

With 30 seconds remaining in the half and the ball at the Baltimore 41-yard line, quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones on a deep pass down the left sideline to the 5-yard line. The Jaguars didn't have any timeouts and rushed to the line of scrimmage to presumably spike the ball.

But they didn't. Lawrence snapped the ball in shotgun with 13 seconds remaining and threw the ball to Parker Washington in the left flat. Washington was nowhere near the sideline or the end zone when he caught the ball and was tackled inbounds.

What a chaotic ending to the half 😲 pic.twitter.com/QGHjxKAVUs — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 18, 2023

The clock wound to zero and the Jaguars went into halftime without points.

The play capped a mistake-filled first half for the Jaguars that saw kicker Brandon McManus miss two field goals and Lawrence drop the ball on the turf for a turnover without getting touched.

Trevor Lawrence gifted his OL golf carts this week and the Ravens defense this fumble pic.twitter.com/OYz4lkZ12e — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 18, 2023

Each of those mistakes cost the Jaguars points in a half that they could have and probably should have led.

It's not what the Jaguars needed in a high-stakes game against a fellow AFC playoff contender.

The Ravens rolled ahead in the second half to grab a fairly dominant 23-7 win over the Jaguars, which pushed them to 11-3 on the season and officially earned them a playoff spot. Lamar Jackson had 97 rushing yards and went 14-of-24 for 171 yards through the air.

The Jaguars sit at 8-6, which puts them in a three-way tie for the lead in the AFC South.