Jags Week 12 injury report: CB Sidney Jones, WR D.J. Chark amongst notables ruled out vs. Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled four players out for Week 12’s game against the Cleveland Browns, many of which were starters. On offense the starting players ruled out were receiver D.J. Chark (ribs) and guard Andrew Norwell (forearm). Receiver Chris Conley (hip) will also be joining them after not practicing Friday.

On defense, starting cornerback Sidney Jones IV (Achilles) was the lone player ruled out, leaving Tre Herndon as the Jags’ lone starter at the position.

Chark, Norwell, and Conley surfaced on the injury report after last Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Norwell was expected to miss Week 12’s game as Doug Marrone informed the media that the veteran’s injury would take some time to recover from earlier in the week. Tyler Shatley or rookie Ben Bartch will replace him in the lineup after both registering starts already this season.

Jones’ injury leaves the Jags in a tough predicament because they just placed cornerbacks C.J. Henderson, D.J. Hayden, and Chris Claybrooks on injured reserve. As a result, they are in a situation where they may have to start rookies Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott Sunday against the Browns. It would mark the first starts for both players, unless the Jags go with veteran Greg Mabin, who was picked up off waivers this week.

The Jags also had two players surface as questionable on the final injury report in running back Dare Ogunbowale (hand) and quarterback Gardner Minshew II (thumb). Minshew will likely be inactive Sunday as he continues to recover from his injury.

As for the other changes on the injury report, receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) were upgraded to full participation while Aaron Lynch (shoulder) was limited as a late addition.

Shenault’s status in particular is huge news as he’s missed the Jags’ last two games. With Conley and Chark out, he will see ample opportunities on the perimeter and has a chance to turn in a strong game when considering the status of Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (calf strain), who was ruled out this week.